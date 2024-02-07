Advertisement

Initiative to cut emissions: Deloitte India has introduced the Enterprise Conscious Code initiative, an effort to promote sustainable, inclusive, and accessible software development with the potential to reduce up to 30 per cent of emissions linked solely to software. The initiative is designed to contribute to global carbon footprint reduction and heightened energy consciousness. Recognising the importance of the "triple Ps of the bottom line—people, planet, and profits," the Enterprise Conscious Code emphasises eco-friendly software development techniques to foster a greener planet.

Capacity to cut emissions

The Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector currently accounts for about 3 per cent of global carbon emissions, equivalent to approximately 1.58 billion metric tonnes annually. Within this sector, the Enterprise Conscious Code has the capacity to cut emissions from software, resulting in direct cost savings by reducing power consumption and storage. Deloitte India aims to lead the way in combining innovation with environmental responsibility, fostering a future where software solutions align with the highest performance standards while contributing to a more sustainable and inclusive world.

Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte South Asia, expressed pride in introducing the initiative, highlighting Deloitte's dedication to sustainable growth in the technology industry. Recognising the often-overlooked emissions from core software, the Enterprise Conscious Code addresses the environmental impact of technology and seeks to set a standard for conscious practices in software development. Deloitte India's analysis of popular Indian websites revealed that, on average, each website emits CO2 equivalent to a petrol car covering 10km per user.

This emphasises the environmental impact of seemingly inconspicuous emissions from software, an issue the Enterprise Conscious Code aims to rectify. With over 1 billion active websites globally, the initiative is poised to make a significant contribution to reducing the carbon footprint associated with software development.

