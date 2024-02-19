Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Despite TRAI's directive to telcos, subscribers spammed with promotional calls

90% of subscribers continue receiving pesky calls even after being on DND list, reveals a survey.

Business Desk
Despite TRAI's directive to telcos, subscribers spammed with promotional calls
Despite TRAI's directive to telcos, subscribers spammed with promotional calls | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Surged pesky calls: 90 per cent respondents of a survey, all of them mobile phone subscribers, continue receiving unwanted calls from individuals selling financial services, real estate projects, and other products, despite being registered on the Do Not Disturb (DND) list, as revealed by recent survey conducted by LocalCircles.  The pesky calls continue unabated, despite efforts by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to curb spam calls, the situation has not improved for consumers.

The survey, which received approximately 60,000 responses from 378 districts, highlighted the persistent issue of spam calls. According to the survey, the majority of respondents reported receiving spam calls every day, with most calls being related to financial services and real estate.

Advertisement

Increase in spam calls

Despite TRAI efforts to curb spam calls, the situation has not improved for consumers, according to Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles. The survey found that the majority of respondents receive at least 1-2 pesky calls daily, while 3 per cent receive over 10 such calls daily.

Advertisement

The survey also noted an increase in spam calls from different mobile numbers that appear to belong to companies or brands, rising from 29 per cent in February 2023 to 36 per cent in February 2024. Additionally, 40 per cent of respondents identified most of the pesky calls as coming from a leading listed non-banking financial services firm, followed by calls from a leading listed private sector bank.

Overall, 48 per cent of mobile subscribers surveyed indicated that they receive the majority of pesky phone calls from different mobile numbers that seem to belong to individuals.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

an hour ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

16 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

19 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

19 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

20 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

20 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sarfaraz learns lesson after Jadeja mistake, tells Yashavi to be calm

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Know AMFI rules for minors in mutual fund SIPs

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Gaza’s Largest Hospital ‘No Longer Functional': WHO Chief

    World11 minutes ago

  4. Colour Changing Chameleon Cosmetics Are The New Beauty Trend

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago

  5. Vitalik Buterin optimistic about AI resolving bugs in Ethereum code

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo