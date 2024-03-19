×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 01:28 IST

Deutsche Bank slapped with €50,000 fine by German regulator

The penalty pertains to the dissemination of false information concerning a significant IT security breach in its payment services during 2023.

Reported by: Business Desk
Deutsche Bank fined
Deutsche Bank | Image:Deutsche Bank
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Deutsche Bank fined: Germany's federal financial supervisory authority BaFin declared on Monday that it had levied a fine of 50,000 euros ($54,340) on Deutsche Bank.

The penalty pertains to the dissemination of false information concerning a significant IT security breach in its payment services during 2023. BaFin also criticised Deutsche Bank for the substantial delay in informing the regulatory authorities about the incident.

Advertisement

Internal process adjustment

A spokesperson for Deutsche Bank acknowledged the fine imposed by BaFin, acknowledging that it stemmed from the improper reporting of the IT incident that occurred in June 2023. The spokesperson stressed that the issue was swiftly addressed and resolved within a very short timeframe. Furthermore, they stated that the bank promptly adjusted its internal processes to prevent the recurrence of such IT incidents.

Advertisement

"The bank immediately adapted its processes to prevent such an IT incident from happening again," the spokesperson reiterated.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 01:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gunshot shot dead

Teacher Shot Dead

a few seconds ago
Elon Musk’s Starship Captures Breathtaking Images of Earth | In Pictures

Starship Elon Musk

10 minutes ago
Ashok Chavan

Ashok Chavan

22 minutes ago
Indian Student Abhijeeth Paruchuru found killed in US forest

Indian Killed in US

41 minutes ago
Canada's housing focus

Canada housing focus

an hour ago
PSL 2024 final

PSL 2024 Final Highlights

an hour ago
Deutsche Bank fined

Deutsche Bank fined

an hour ago
Rape Case

Tarot Card Reader Raped

an hour ago
Telegram

Telegram secures funds

an hour ago
Brij Bhushan and Sanjay Singh

IOA dissolves committee

an hour ago
Raj

India News LIVE:

an hour ago
Top mutual funds

Top high-risk mutual fund

2 hours ago
Cash Rs 1 crore seized in Karnataka's Mandya

1 Crore Cash Seized

2 hours ago
Gold vs Silver

Gold vs Silver

2 hours ago
The Debate

INDI blaming EVMs again

2 hours ago
The Debate

SC pulls up SBI

2 hours ago
S Ramadoss' PMK to ally with BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

2 hours ago
Not all seems to be well between the CPIM and the Congress as the talks between the two parties are believed to have yielded no substantial results.

INDI Sees Infighting

3 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Assam to Register CAA Applications of 3-5 Lakh Excluded From NRC: Sarma

    India News9 hours ago

  2. BREAKING: IPS Officer Vivek Sahay Appointed West Bengal DGP

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Azam Khan Sentenced to 7-Year Jail Term in Dungarpur case

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka Govt to Provide Water to 110 Villages

    India News9 hours ago

  5. When Alia Bhatt Opened Up About Mahesh Bhatt's Alcohol Addiction

    Entertainment10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo