Updated March 27th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

DGCA defers revised flight duty norms implementation for pilots

The revised norms have been deferred for some time to have wider consultations, said officials

Reported by: Business Desk
Roster implementation for pilots
Roster implementation for pilots | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Flight duty norms: The civil aviation watchdog Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced that implementation of the revised flight duty norms for pilots that were to be effective from June 1 will be deferred, as per two civil aviation ministry officials.

The revised norms have been deferred for some time to have wider consultations, said one of the officials. The revised flying norms seek a provision for more rest time for pilots and seek to reduce pilot fatigue.

The DGCA’s decision to defer the implementation of the revised flight duty norms comes less than two weeks after the aviation watchdog informed airlines that the deadline for implementing the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms will not be deferred.

Another official said implementation of the revised FDTL norms has been deferred for some time to enable thorough consideration of all elements.

In two back-to-back letters written to DGCA last week, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), consisting of Air India, SpiceJet, and IndiGo, had urged the regulator to seek more time for implementation of the revised FDTL norms that were issued on January 8.

In a communication to the FIA earlier this month, the regulator said the airlines have to take all necessary steps to roll out the revised FDTL CAR (Civil Aviation Requirements) with effect from June 1, 2024.

The revised norms provide for increased weekly rest time to 48 hours for pilots and limit the number of landings to two during night operations. Besides, the night hours for pilots will be extended to cover the period from midnight to 6 am whereas it was midnight to 5 am earlier.

Also, all airlines have to compulsorily submit quarterly fatigue reports, which "should follow a non-punitive and confidentiality policy". 

(With PTI inputs) 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

