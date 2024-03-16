×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

DGCA grants aerodrome license for Ambikapur Airport

The newly obtained license permits the operation of 72-seater flights from Ambikapur.

Reported by: Business Desk
DGCA action against airlines
DGCA action against airlines | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted the aerodrome license for Ambikapur Airport in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, allowing for the commencement of flight operations, officials disclosed on Saturday.

Known as Maa Mahamaya Airport, Ambikapur, it has been developed in the 3-C VFR category to enhance air connectivity within the state, as confirmed by a public relations department official.

Advertisement

An application for the license, submitted in December 2022, received approval from the aviation regulator on Friday. This development marks Ambikapur Airport as the third licensed airport in the state, joining Bilaspur and Jagdalpur under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS).

The newly obtained license permits the operation of 72-seater flights from Ambikapur, according to the official.

Advertisement

Efforts have been underway by the state government to establish air services connecting Ambikapur Airport to Raipur, Bilaspur, Lucknow, Patna, and Ranchi.

The commencement of flights from Ambikapur is anticipated to stimulate tourism and commercial activities in the northern region of the state, fostering regional development.

Advertisement

In a separate development, the state government finalized a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Alliance Air, a government-operated airline, to initiate regular commercial flight services from Bilaspur to Delhi and Kolkata, and from Jagdalpur to Delhi via Jabalpur by the conclusion of this month.

While flight services from Bilaspur to Delhi and Kolkata were inaugurated by the Chief Minister on March 12, the Delhi-Jabalpur-Jagdalpur-Delhi route was also launched on the same day.

Advertisement

Following the agreement, flight services on these three routes will become regular by the month's end, as outlined by the official.

Under the MoU, the state will extend financial support to the airline to offset losses incurred due to passenger unavailability, adhering to the cost-revenue model.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

HanuMan

HanuMan On OTT

a few seconds ago
West Bengal Election Phases and Constituency

Lok Sabha Polls in WB

a few seconds ago
Real estate

Real estate market size

a minute ago
Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak Review

5 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik’s Fan Interaction

5 minutes ago
Ram Baboo

Paris Olympics

7 minutes ago
Ashish Nehra with Hardik Pandya

Why GT chose Shubman?

8 minutes ago
Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

PSL Live Streaming

15 minutes ago
Ashish Nehra with Hardik Pandya

Nehra's BIG revelation

19 minutes ago
Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree On Trolls

19 minutes ago
JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Bihar LS SWOT

24 minutes ago
Jay Shah and Hardik Pandya

MI vs GT in IPL 2024

27 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

27 minutes ago
Google

Google in Malaysia

29 minutes ago
North Korea Russia

Kim enjoys luxury car

31 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappé

Mbappe to Arsenal

44 minutes ago

Meta under US scanner

an hour ago
Thoothukudi to Sivaganga: 5 Lok Sabha Seats in Tamil Nadu to Watch Out For

Tamil Nadu Key Seats

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: EC To Announce 2024 Lok Sabha Election Dates Shortly

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World5 hours ago

  3. Keep Uric Acid Levels In Check Through Diet: What To Eat And Avoid

    Lifestyle5 hours ago

  4. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  5. PM Modi's Light Moment With Translator in Telangana Wins Hearts

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo