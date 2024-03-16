Advertisement

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted the aerodrome license for Ambikapur Airport in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, allowing for the commencement of flight operations, officials disclosed on Saturday.

Known as Maa Mahamaya Airport, Ambikapur, it has been developed in the 3-C VFR category to enhance air connectivity within the state, as confirmed by a public relations department official.



An application for the license, submitted in December 2022, received approval from the aviation regulator on Friday. This development marks Ambikapur Airport as the third licensed airport in the state, joining Bilaspur and Jagdalpur under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS).

The newly obtained license permits the operation of 72-seater flights from Ambikapur, according to the official.



Efforts have been underway by the state government to establish air services connecting Ambikapur Airport to Raipur, Bilaspur, Lucknow, Patna, and Ranchi.

The commencement of flights from Ambikapur is anticipated to stimulate tourism and commercial activities in the northern region of the state, fostering regional development.



In a separate development, the state government finalized a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Alliance Air, a government-operated airline, to initiate regular commercial flight services from Bilaspur to Delhi and Kolkata, and from Jagdalpur to Delhi via Jabalpur by the conclusion of this month.

While flight services from Bilaspur to Delhi and Kolkata were inaugurated by the Chief Minister on March 12, the Delhi-Jabalpur-Jagdalpur-Delhi route was also launched on the same day.



Following the agreement, flight services on these three routes will become regular by the month's end, as outlined by the official.

Under the MoU, the state will extend financial support to the airline to offset losses incurred due to passenger unavailability, adhering to the cost-revenue model.



(With PTI inputs)