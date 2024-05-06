Advertisement

Anti-dumping duty: In a bid to safeguard the domestic industry from the influx of low-cost imports, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), an arm of the commerce ministry, has proposed the imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of a chemical utilised in water treatment from China and Japan.

The recommendation comes after an investigation by DGTR into the dumped imports of 'Trichloro isocyanuric acid' from the aforementioned countries. According to the notification issued by DGTR, the imposition of a provisional anti-dumping duty is advised to address the adverse impact on the domestic market.

The initiative stems from an application filed by Bodal Chemicals Ltd urging the commencement of an anti-dumping investigation specifically targeting imports from China and Japan.

The proposed duty ranges between $170 per tonne and $870 per tonne, aiming to create a more balanced competitive landscape for the domestic industry players.

While DGTR, operating under the commerce ministry, makes the recommendation for duty imposition, the final decision rests with the finance ministry. The finance ministry is expected to conclude on the imposition within three months from the date of the recommendation.

Anti-dumping investigations are instituted by countries to assess whether their local industries have suffered due to an upsurge in imports below market prices. In adherence to the multilateral framework of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), nations resort to imposing duties as a remedial measure.

The primary objective behind anti-dumping measures is to foster equitable trade practices and afford a level playing field for domestic manufacturers. Contrary to misconceptions, such measures are not aimed at curbing imports but rather at ensuring a fair market environment and preventing unjustified price distortions.

By recommending anti-dumping duties on imports of the chemicals used in water treatment, DGTR endeavours to bolster the competitiveness of the domestic industry and uphold fair trade principles within the global market arena.

(with PTI inputs)

