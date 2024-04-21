Advertisement

Direct tax collections: Net direct tax collections for the fiscal year ended March 2024 reached Rs 19.58 crore, marking a significant 17.7 per cent increase year-on-year, according to the tax department. This figure surpassed both the Budget estimates and revised estimates by wide margins.

Gross direct tax collections (provisional) for FY 2023-24 rose by 18.48 per cent to Rs 23.37 lakh crore, reflecting the buoyancy in the economy and the rise in income levels of individuals and corporates. Net proceeds, after accounting for refunds, surged by 17.7 per cent to Rs 19.58 lakh crore.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated that refunds totaling Rs 3.79 lakh crore were issued in FY 2023-24. The provisional figures show that net collections exceeded the previous year's collections by Rs 2.94 lakh crore.

The gross corporate tax collection (provisional) for FY 2023-24 increased by 13.06 per cent to Rs 11.32 lakh crore compared to the previous year. The net corporate tax collection (provisional) in FY 2023-24 was Rs 9.11 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of 10.26 per cent over the previous year.

Additionally, the gross personal income tax collection, including Securities Transaction Tax (STT), in FY 2023-24 stood at Rs 12.01 lakh crore, a significant increase of 24.26 per cent over the previous year. The net personal income tax collection, including STT, for FY 2023-24 was Rs 10.44 lakh crore, showing a growth of 25.23 per cent over the preceding fiscal year.

Overall, the strong performance in direct tax collections indicates positive economic momentum and robust fiscal health for India.

(with PTI inputs)