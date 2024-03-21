×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Directorate of Income Tax establishes 24x7 control room to monitor election finances in Delhi

In New Delhi's Civic Centre, citizens can report election-related financial concerns anonymously to the Income Tax Department via toll-free number 9868168682.

Reported by: Business Desk
I-T department establishes 24x7 control room to monitor election finances | Image:Pixabay
24x7 Election Vigilance: The Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation), Delhi, has set up a 24x7 Control Room and introduced a toll-free mobile number ahead of the General Elections to Lok Sabha, 2024, aiming at ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. This initiative seeks to closely monitor and curb any suspicious movement or distribution of cash, bullion, and other valuables within the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi during the crucial Model Code of Conduct period.

Direct reporting line

Operating from the Civic Centre in New Delhi, the Control Room serves as a central hub for receiving information from the public regarding potentially illicit financial activities related to the elections. Citizens can now avail themselves of a direct line to the Income Tax Department via the toll-free number 9868168682, enabling them to report any concerning transactions or activities anonymously.

Importantly, callers need not disclose personal details, ensuring the confidentiality and protection of their identity. The primary focus remains on the credibility and actionability of the information provided.

Diverse contact options

In addition to the toll-free mobile number, the Control Room is supported by various other contact points, including landline numbers (011-23232312/31/67/76) and another toll-free number, 1800112300. These multiple avenues for communication are intended to facilitate seamless reporting and enhance public participation in safeguarding electoral finances.

The Directorate highlights the prolonged operational duration of the Control Room, stressing its functionality throughout the entire period of the Model Code of Conduct in Delhi.

