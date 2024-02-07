Advertisement

Stress test. Taking apart Evergrande will expose a Hong Kong-China schism. The fate of the world’s most indebted property developer has been written on the wall for some time but a Hong Kong court on Monday finally granted the order to liquidate the company founded by Hui Ka Yan. All eyes are now on how liquidators from the financial hub can carry out the ruling and take over the developer’s assets in the mainland.

China Evergrande’s court case has been dragged out for over 18 months. In March, the property firm hammered out a long-delayed proposal to restructure some $300 billion of liabilities, including $20 billion of offshore debts, with foreign creditors. Right before the vote, however, Hui was placed under police watch. Then last month, a judge told the company to hold direct discussions with “relevant authorities” in China regarding the proposal. A Hong Kong Justice on Monday finally said “enough is enough”.

Evergrande still has $240 billion of assets but most of that has already been seized by local governments and lenders to protect the interest of local homebuyers. Adding to the legal complication are the contractors and suppliers that have filed more than 500 lawsuits against Evergrande in Chinese courts over delayed payments.

All of this makes Evergrande a bigger and more complicated insolvency than the now-defunct HNA empire, which was once China’s largest buyer of overseas assets. During its bankruptcy restructuring in early 2020, some 67,400 creditors, mostly onshore, sought a combined 1.2 trillion yuan ($187 billion). At the time, Hainan’s provincial government stepped in to form a joint working group to oversee the process. The task force was made up of representatives from local governments, asset management firms and international auditors. The result was mixed: most creditors who were owed 100,000 yuan or less got fully paid in cash; the rest broadly suffered hefty losses depending on various debt-to-equity swap schemes.

Authorities may apply a similar template, though the cross-border nature of Evergrande’s dismantling will be a challenge. Under an agreement signed in 2021 between Hong Kong and China, the two jurisdictions would mutually recognise liquidation orders from both sides. Yet the scheme has been trialed in only three cities, not including Guangzhou, where Evergrande is based. The process will take years. Foreign creditors will be watching closely to see what happens next.