Updated April 10th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Dollar edges lower as markets await inflation report

Money markets are currently pricing in a 50 per cent likelihood of a Fed rate cut in June.

Reported by: Business Desk
Dollar Hits 5-Month Low as US Inflation Cools in November
Dollar edges lower as markets await inflation report | Image:Unsplash
Dollar edges lower: The dollar saw a slight dip on Wednesday ahead of a crucial inflation report, while the yen hovered near multi-decade lows, prompting speculation of potential intervention by Japanese authorities to support the currency.

Investors are eagerly expecting the US consumer price inflation data for March which could offer insights into the Federal Reserve's future policy direction.

Money markets are currently pricing in a 50 per cent likelihood of a Fed rate cut in June, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. However, the possibility of a hold has increased to 46 per cent.

The upcoming US CPI data follows a robust jobs report last Friday that surpassed expectations, leading to questions regarding the timing and extent of potential Fed rate cuts this year.

Analysts suggest that a strong inflation reading could lead to a re-evaluation of market expectations, potentially resulting in the dollar gaining strength.

Meanwhile, in Japan, the yen remained close to its 34-year low against the dollar ahead of the US data release.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda dismissed market speculation about the possibility of raising interest rates in response to the yen's sharp decline.

In other currency news, the kiwi was up 0.3 per cent at $0.6076, near a three-week high, following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's decision to keep rates unchanged but warn of persistent inflation.

The euro held steady at $1.0863 after reaching a three-week high against the dollar on Tuesday, with the European Central Bank meeting approaching on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Fitch revised its outlook on China's sovereign credit rating to negative, citing concerns about risks to public finances amidst the country's transition to new growth models.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published April 10th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

