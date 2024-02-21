Advertisement

Dollar slides, bonds decline: The dollar weakened broadly on Wednesday, tracking a global drop in bond yields, as traders awaited the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes for insights into the central bank's rate trajectory.

The greenback slipped below 150 yen in Asian trading, settling at 149.97 yen, giving the Japanese currency some relief after lingering near a three-month low.

Advertisement

Previously, traders viewed the 150-yen mark as a potential trigger for Japanese currency intervention, as seen in late 2022.

The dollar's decline coincided with a dip in US Treasury yields, mirroring trends in global bond markets. Lower-than-expected Canadian inflation and euro zone wage growth data further fueled expectations of rate cuts by global central banks.

Advertisement

Dollar index fell

The Canadian dollar was marginally higher at 1.35085 per US dollar, while the euro rose 0.06 per cent to $1.0814. The dollar index fell 0.05 per cent to 103.99.

Advertisement

Analysts noted that market rate movements seemed loosely correlated with economic activity among G10 economies, suggesting that central bank policy calibration remains uncertain.

The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes, due later on Wednesday, are expected to shed light on expectations. Traders currently anticipate just above 90 basis points of easing by the Fed this year.

Advertisement

In other currencies, sterling gained 0.11 per cent to $1.2634, though it remained below Tuesday's one-week high. The Australian dollar rose 0.27 per cent to $0.6567, and the New Zealand dollar gained 0.4 per cent to $0.61905.

The Chinese yuan rebounded to a near three-week high against the dollar, supported by a weaker greenback and some recovery in Chinese equity markets. China recently announced its largest-ever reduction in its benchmark mortgage rate to stimulate its struggling property market and broader economy, though investor response has been muted.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)