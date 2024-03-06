×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

Dollar softens as traders await ECB announcement

The dollar's softness was attributed to the absence of major catalysts and its slip following a report showing a slowdown.

Reported by: Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Pexels
  • 2 min read
Dollar softens: US dollar experienced a slight weakness as traders awaited the European Central Bank's policy announcement and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony scheduled for Thursday.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, continued to gain momentum, although it remained below the record high achieved the previous day.

The dollar's softness was attributed to the absence of major catalysts and its slip on Tuesday following a report showing a slowdown in service industry growth.

Traders are eager to hear Powell's testimony, where he is expected to emphasise the Fed's data-dependent approach and the need for more data before considering rate cuts.

Stefan Mellin, chief analyst at Danske Bank, anticipates Powell will discuss potential rate cuts without specifying a timeline, suggesting a synchronised easing cycle that could maintain the rate gap between Europe and the US, which would be positive for the dollar.

Market expectations eases

Market expectations currently imply approximately 90 basis points of easing from both the Fed and the ECB this year, with rate cuts expected to commence in June.

The euro was up nearly 0.2 per cent against the dollar, trading at $1.0873, ahead of the ECB's interest rate decision, where rates are expected to remain at a record low of 4 per cent.

The yen also strengthened modestly amid reports that some Bank of Japan board members are considering lifting rates from negative territory at the March meeting, with the dollar down 0.2 per cent to 149.75 yen.

Sterling edged up to $1.2723 ahead of the British budget announcement, while the Australian dollar brushed off weak GDP data, trading at $0.6524.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six others, was down around 0.1 per cent at 103.63.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, surged to a record high on Tuesday before retreating, trading at $66,975, up 5.7 per cent.

Investors are closely monitoring bitcoin's movements, as it has rallied significantly since October amid increased investment in the crypto products and the prospect of global interest rate cuts.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published March 6th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

