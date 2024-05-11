Cyber Crime curbs: DoT orders blocking of 28,200 mobile connections across India

Advertisement

Cyber crimes unearthed: In a move aimed at combating cyber crimes and financial frauds, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has instructed telecom operators to block 28,200 mobile handsets and conduct immediate re-verification of 20 lakh mobile connections.

The directive, disclosed in an official statement on Friday, underscores collaboration between DoT, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and state police to mitigate the misuse of telecom resources for illicit activities.

According to the statement, analysis conducted by the MHA and state police identified 28,200 mobile handsets involved in cyber crimes. Further examination by the DoT revealed that a substantial 20 lakh mobile numbers were associated with these devices. Consequently, DoT has ordered for a nationwide blocking of the identified mobile handsets and urged telecom service providers to swiftly re-verify the connections linked to them, with non-compliant connections facing disconnection.

The initiative follows the launch of the “Chakshu” portal by DoT two months earlier to address telecom fraud-related complaints. Since its inception, the portal has facilitated the blacklisting of 52 entities engaged in disseminating malicious and phishing SMSes, as well as the blocking of 348 mobile handsets nationwide. Additionally, 10,834 suspected mobile numbers have been flagged for re-verification.

Furthermore, DoT has taken measures to curb fraudulent activities by blocking 1.58 lakh unique mobile device identification numbers (IMEIs) associated with cyber crimes or financial frauds, or obtained through counterfeit documentation. Official data up to April 30 this year indicates that DoT has disconnected 1.66 crore mobile connections, with 30.14 lakh disconnections initiated based on user feedback and 53.78 lakh for exceeding individual SIM card acquisition limits.

(With PTI inputs)

