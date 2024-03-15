'EV roadmap': E-Vehicle Policy formed to promote India as EV hub gets Centre's nod

Advertisement

EV roadmap: The Centre on Friday approved the E-Vehicle, which aims to promote India as a manufacturing destination. The policy envisages to promote India as a manufacturing destination for EVs and attract investment from blue-chip global EV manufacturers, said a release from the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

The E-Vehicle makes it mandatory for a company to make a minimum investment of $500 million or Rs 4,150 crore. The company will also be entitled to various duty concessions, as per the Commerce Ministry.

"This will provide Indian consumers with access to the latest technology, boost the Make in India initiative, and strengthen the EV ecosystem by promoting healthy competition among EV players,” said the Commerce Ministry, adding that the country will see a high volume of production, economies of scale, lower cost of production, reduce imports of crude Oil, lower trade deficit, reduce air pollution, particularly in cities, and will have a positive impact on health and environment.

(With PTI inputs)

