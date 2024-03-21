×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 19:55 IST

Election Commission reveals electoral bonds scheme details shared by SBI

Earlier in the day, SBI informed SC that it had furnished all pertinent details regarding electoral bonds to ECI.

Reported by: Business Desk
SBI send electoral bonds data to ECI
SBI send electoral bonds data to ECI | Image:SBI send electoral bonds data to ECI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
ECI shares poll bonds details: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it has furnished all pertinent details regarding electoral bonds to the Election Commission. According to a compliance affidavit submitted to the apex court, SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara stated that the bank has divulged comprehensive information regarding the electoral bonds it holds. 

Later in the day, in a public disclosure, the Election Commission of India (ECI)  shared the data relating to electoral bonds as furnished to it by the State Bank of India. Find out about the entire electoral bond saga in a detailed infographic. 

Despite SBI's submission of details with the SC, the case of electoral bonds scheme remains split wide open in the run-up to the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.  

Published March 21st, 2024 at 19:49 IST

