Election Commission reveals electoral bonds scheme details shared by SBI

ECI shares poll bonds details: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it has furnished all pertinent details regarding electoral bonds to the Election Commission. According to a compliance affidavit submitted to the apex court, SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara stated that the bank has divulged comprehensive information regarding the electoral bonds it holds.

Later in the day, in a public disclosure, the Election Commission of India (ECI) shared the data relating to electoral bonds as furnished to it by the State Bank of India. Find out about the entire electoral bond saga in a detailed infographic.

Despite SBI's submission of details with the SC, the case of electoral bonds scheme remains split wide open in the run-up to the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.