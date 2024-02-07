English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

ED to probe Paytm Payments Bank if evidence of illegal activity found: Revenue Secretary

The RBI has found thousands of accounts at Paytm Payments Bank created without proper identification.

Business Desk
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO and Founder, Paytm
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO and Founder, Paytm | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Digital payment roadblock: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has found thousands of accounts at Paytm Payments Bank created without securing full-fledged identification and has passed the information to the Enforcement Directorate which may probe Paytm Payments Bank if any evidence of illegal activity is found , a wire agency reported quoting three sources privy with the matter.

The central bank is worried that some of the accounts could have been used for money laundering, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. As well as informing the Enforcement Directorate, the RBI has sent its findings to the Union Home Ministry and the Prime Minister's office, they added.

Advertisement

"One 97 Communications Ltd. and Paytm Payments Bank have never been probed by the Enforcement Directorate," a Paytm Payments Bank spokesperson said, referring to the bank's parent company, the digital payments operator popularly known as Paytm.

"Some merchants using our platforms have been the subject of investigations and we answer authorities on this same as and when asked. We strongly refute money laundering allegations and caution you against speculation," the spokesperson added.

Advertisement

ED probe if illegal activity found 

The RBI, the Enforcement Directorate, Union Finance Ministry, Home Ministry, and Prime Minister's office did not respond to requests, when reached out by various media outlets. The RBI on Wednesday ordered Paytm Payments Bank to wind down most of its businesses, including deposits, credit products and its popular wallet by Feb. 29.

Advertisement

The central bank cited "persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank", without giving details. The Enforcement Directorate will probe Paytm Payments Bank if any evidence of illegal activity is found, India's Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra told reporters during one-one-one interactions on Saturday. Paytm's stock plunged 36 per cent in the two days following the RBI's move against its bank, wiping $2 billion off its market value.

Paytm's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who lead the transformation of a firm to be seen as one of the pioneers of the Indian startup scene, described the RBI's action as a "speed bump" during a conference call with analysts on Thursday. Two of the sources said multiple accounts at Paytm Payments Bank were linked to the same identification proof and that transactions in those accounts ran into millions of rupees.

Advertisement

An "unusually" high number of dormant accounts had also been found, one of them added. 

(With Reuters inputs) 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 22:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement