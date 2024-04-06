×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 28th, 2023 at 18:20 IST

Efforts on to make NPS available at all bank branches, post offices: PFRDA Chairman

In India, all types of pension-related assets, including pension products of EPFO and life insurance, together constitute 16.5 per cent of the GDP.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Savings
In case of government employees, returns from the NPS are up to 9.4% | Image credit: Unsplash | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Regulator PFRDA is working on ways to make the social security scheme National Pension System (NPS) available at all bank branches and post offices, according to its Chairman Deepak Mohanty.

The efforts are to increase the penetration of pension schemes by making the NPS products easily available to the public.

In an interview to PTI Bhasha, Mohanty said the PFRDA has roped in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and banking correspondents for the distribution of the NPS so that people even in villages and small towns will be able to easily avail the benefits of the scheme.

"We are trying to make the NPS easily available to the people through all bank branches and post offices. We have also discussed this matter at the top management levels but ultimately it is up to the banks to take a decision on this matter," the PFRDA (Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority) Chairman said.

Currently, NPS is available in many bank branches.

He also said the aim is to add a total of 13 lakh NPS subscribers from the private sector at corporate and individual levels

In the last fiscal, the addition was 10 lakh subscribers.

According to official data, the total number of subscribers of the NPS as of September 16, 2023 stood at 1.36 crore, excluding those who have subscribed for NPS Lite. The number of customers under Atal Pension Yojana is 5 crore.

On why pension amount is not fixed under the NPS, Mohanty said, "it is not practical to fix pension for a long time. In some developed countries where the pension fund is 100 per cent or more of the GDP, there is also a problem regarding this".

However, he said it is certain that the returns from the NPS are very good and people can expect a good corpus in the long run.

In India, all types of pension-related assets, including pension products of EPFO and life insurance, together constitute 16.5 per cent of the GDP. The funds in the NPS and Atal Pension Yojana account for 3.6 per cent of the GDP.

As per the PFRDA, investment in equity under pension schemes has given a return of 12.84 per cent since its inception.

In the case of government employees, returns from the NPS are up to 9.4 per cent.

Mohanty said the commission for selling the NPS is less and that may not be attractive for agents. "But our aim is to keep it a low-cost product so that customers benefit," he added.

Further, he said the assets under management under the NPS and APY are estimated to reach at least Rs 12 lakh crore in this financial year. Currently, it is at Rs 10.22 lakh crore and APY's share in the total funds under management is around Rs 35,000 crore.

Advertisement

Published September 28th, 2023 at 18:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

BMCM Massive Budget

a minute ago
Max Verstappen

Max to reassert dominance

5 minutes ago
NIA Team Attacked in West Bengal

NIA Team Attacked

7 minutes ago
Workout for stiff shoulders

Stiff Shoulder Workouts

8 minutes ago
Stephen Curry in action vs Dallas Mavericks

Steph stars in Dubs loss

10 minutes ago
Sushant Singh Rajput and Adah Sharma

Did Adah Buy SSR's Flat?

11 minutes ago
Tuta

Frankfurt draws w/ Bremen

13 minutes ago
lalu yadav

Blow to Lalu Yadav

20 minutes ago
Agnikul's Agnibaan launch faces further delay

Agnibaan launch delayed

22 minutes ago
Armand Lauriente

Serie A relegation looms

26 minutes ago
Lille

Lille beats Marseille 3-1

29 minutes ago
Aadujeevitham poster

Aadujeevitham Box Office

30 minutes ago
Abhishek Sharma's father, Yuvraj Singh and Brian Lara

Abhishek Sharma vs CSK

33 minutes ago
The video of the mob surrounding MP Danish Ali's car is going viral on social media

Danish Ali Attacked

33 minutes ago
Oats Vs Muesli Vs Quinoa

Oats Vs Muesli Vs Quinoa

36 minutes ago
MSP for Farmers, Pan-India Caste Census: Congress Releases Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto | Top 10 Points

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

41 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran

Big Budget Unthinkable

43 minutes ago
Paul Heyman

Heyman goes retro in HOF

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Doull blasts Dhoni's OVERCONFIDENCE: 'I know he is the great MS but...'

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Company's 'Diktat' To Ban Lunch And Washroom Breaks | Bizarre News

    India News18 hours ago

  3. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India News18 hours ago

  4. How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. Massive Fire Engulfs Power Distribution Company in Raipur's Kota

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo