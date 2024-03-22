×

Economy News
Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 22:11 IST

Eicher incorporates unit in Netherlands to enhance supply chain for Europe

The incorporated unit in the Netherlands has been named Royal Enfield Europe B.V.

Eicher Motors raises exports expectations from Royal Enfield motorcycle
Eicher Motors raises exports expectations from Royal Enfield motorcycle | Image:Eicher Motors
Eicher incorporates unit: Eicher Motors, the maker of popular Royal Enfield motorcycles, on Friday said the automotive major has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Netherlands to boost the availability of various auto articles such as spares, apparel, and motorcycle accessories in Europe.

As per Eicher Motors, the incorporated unit in the Netherlands has been named Royal Enfield Europe B.V. 

Being set up with an aim to enhance the non-motorcycle supply chain for all of Europe, Royal Enfield Europe BV has come into formation, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing. Royal Enfield is a unit of Eicher Motors.

This move is aimed at facilitating speedy and easier availability of non-motorcycle products, including parts, spares, apparel, and genuine motorcycle accessories, for customers in the region, Eicher Motors stated.

The company has said that the business activities of the subsidiary align closely with its core operations, which involve the manufacturing and sale of Royal Enfield motorcycles, apparel, and related products in India and over 60 countries worldwide.

As per Eicher Motors Limited, the incorporation of Royal Enfield Europe B.V. does not constitute a related party transaction, and neither the promoters nor the group companies have any interest in the new entity.

(With PTI inputs) 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 22:11 IST

