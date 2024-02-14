English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

EKI Energy Services sets up biomass plant in Maharashtra

Biomass briquettes, derived from agri-residue, serve as a cleaner alternative to traditional coal in boilers and furnaces.

Business Desk
EKI Energy Services sets up biomass plant in Maharashtra | Image:Department of Energy
EKI Energy's biomass plant: EKI Energy Services' subsidiary, GHS Reduction Technologies, established its first biomass briquettes manufacturing plant in Dindori, Nashik, Maharashtra. This initiative reflects EKI's commitment to producing environmentally friendly products that significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Biomass briquettes, derived from agri-residues such as sugarcane trash, corn cob, soya husk, tamarind, and pomegranate waste, serve as a cleaner alternative to traditional coal in boilers and furnaces. This move aligns with EKI's goal of promoting eco-friendly energy solutions and contributing to environmental conservation.

Production capacity

The new plant has an initial production capacity of 800 metric tonnes per month, with plans to expand to 1,200 metric tonnes. EKI's Chairman and Managing Director, Manish Dabkara, believes this plant will revolutionise the biofuel industry, offering a sustainable and efficient energy source.

While financial details of the project were not disclosed in the statement, EKI Energy Services is recognised as a leading carbon credit developer and supplier globally. Carbon credits are earned through projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, providing governments, industries, and individuals with a means to offset their carbon footprint.

EKI's foray into biomass briquette production signifies a significant step towards sustainable energy practices and underscores the company's commitment to combating climate change through innovative solutions.

(with PTI inputs)

Published February 14th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

