Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

Electoral bonds: SC to take up SBI's plea on disclosure details extension on March 11

The application filed by SBI will be heard by a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court on March 11.

Reported by: Business Desk
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender | Image:SBI
SBI electoral bonds:  The plea made by the State Bank of India (SBI) in the Supreme Court for an extension for disclosure details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties will be taken by the apex court on March 11. The application filed by SBI will be heard by a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court on March 11. The application has been filed to seek an extension of time till June 30 for SBI to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties. 
Headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, the bench will also hear a separate plea that has sought initiation of contempt action against the SBI alleging it "wilfully and deliberately" disobeyed the apex court's direction to submit details of the contributions made to political parties through electoral bonds to the Election Commission by March 6.

The apex court had delivered a landmark verdict on February 15, after a five-judge constitution bench scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordering disclosure by the Election Commission of the donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients by March 13. The SC had ordered the closure of the electoral bond scheme forthwith.  

The authorised financial institution under the scheme was to submit the details of the electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019, till date to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by March 6. The ECI was asked to publish the information on its official website by March 13. The SBI had moved the apex court seeking an extension of time till June 30 to disclose the details of electoral bonds encashed by political parties.

In its application, the SBI has contended that retrieval of information from "each silo" and the procedure of matching the information of one silo to that of the other would be a time-consuming exercise. 

( With PTI inputs) 

 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

