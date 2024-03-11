×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

Electoral bonds: Supreme Court rejects SBI's plea seeking extension

The apex court has directed SBI to disclose the details by tomorrow, March 12, 2024.

Reported by: Business Desk
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow
Supreme Court | Image:File
SC rejects SBI's plea: The Supreme Court on Monday, March 11, rejected a plea filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) seeking an extension of the deadline to furnish details of electoral bond donors.

“SBI is directed to disclose the details by the close of business hours March 12, 2024,” said the top court.

(This story is being updated.)

Published March 11th, 2024 at 11:55 IST

