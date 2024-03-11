Electoral bonds: Supreme Court rejects SBI's plea seeking extension

Advertisement

SC rejects SBI's plea: The Supreme Court on Monday, March 11, rejected a plea filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) seeking an extension of the deadline to furnish details of electoral bond donors.

“SBI is directed to disclose the details by the close of business hours on March 12, 2024,” said the top court.

The matter, heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, saw Senior Advocate Harish Salve, representing SBI, request additional time to fulfill the court's orders. However, Chief Justice Chandrachud observed that the bank's submissions indicated that the necessary information was readily available.

Background of the case

The issue stems from a landmark judgment by a constitution bench of the Supreme Court on February 15, which declared the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional. The ruling held that anonymous electoral bonds violated citizens' right to information under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. The court directed SBI to immediately cease issuing electoral bonds and instructed the bank to submit details of bond purchases since April 12, 2019, to the Election Commission of India within three weeks, by March 6.

In response to the court's directives, SBI filed an application seeking an extension of the deadline until June 30, citing the complexity of decoding and compiling data related to the sale of these bonds. However, the court noted that the bank's submissions failed to justify the request for an extension, as the required information was already available within the bank's records.

Court's decision

During the hearing, Chief Justice Chandrachud emphasised that the court's directions did not entail a complex matching exercise but simply required disclosure of the information. The court dismissed SBI's plea for an extension and directed the bank to provide the details by March 12, 2024.

The top court said the information should be shared with the election panel by Tuesday and the panel should make it public on its website by the evening of March 15. Additionally, the court cautioned SBI that failure to comply with the directives could lead to contempt proceedings.