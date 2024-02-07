Advertisement

Beware; for I am fearless. Tesla has run headlong into a Delaware ditch that was entirely avoidable. A judge there nixed boss Elon Musk’s audacious $56 billion pay package in an opinion outlining a litany of corporate dysfunction: A controlled board, an insufficiently informed shareholder vote and an unjustified payout. The sum, however ridiculous, could have been justified if handled properly. The problem is that rewarding the man who propels the company’s valuation will be harder to do now.

The $600 billion company is no ordinary automaker. If it were, Morgan Stanley analysts wouldn’t impute roughly a fifth of their price target to its main business of building electric vehicles. Tesla’s rise to a $1 trillion market capitalization, which helped unlock Musk’s disputed 2018 stock options, was hard to square with its money-making operations. Instead, humanoid robots, artificial intelligence super-computer “Dojo” and the promise of self-driving robo-taxis fill in the valuation blanks.

All that depends as much on Musk’s role as a showman as an entrepreneur. His willingness to credibly push boundaries, all the way to Mars, secured him some leeway from Tesla shareholders. A dip in the stock price following the court ruling may indicate they fear losing him more than overpaying him. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick’s findings rest on that power: dubbing Musk “the paradigmatic ‘Superstar CEO,’” she posits that he overawes the group of directors meant to oversee him.

As a result, she concludes, reasonable negotiation is impossible, especially against a board stacked with Musk’s brother and friends. The general counsel’s admiration for Musk “moved him to tears during his deposition,” and on the matter of conflicts of interest, he said there was no conflict at all: The pay negotiation “was a cooperative, collaborative process.” Musk described it best, as one that had him “negotiating against myself.”

Some genuinely independent directors, deciding pay as a committee and a well-informed shareholder vote probably would have satisfied McCormick’s legal test, and led her to defer to the board’s judgment, as Delaware jurists often do. Directors also would have been wiser to start from their own deliberations, rather than letting Musk dictate terms from the onset.

Formulating a new pay packet should, therefore, be possible, at least in theory. Except Musk has poisoned the process already, publicly calling for even more money and lamenting having the company incorporated in the First State. Without his lost stock options, satisfying his compensation desires could run to nearly $100 billion, and a legal repeat of this mess. McCormick’s opinion likened the relationship between Tesla and Musk to Dr. Frankenstein and his monster. It is only on his deathbed that the scientist warns to seek “happiness in tranquility and avoid ambition.” Good luck with that.