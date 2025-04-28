Elon Musk Predicts Robots Will Surpass Human Surgeons in Precision and Speed Within Year

In a recent tweet that has drawn a lot of attention, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and Neuralink, made a bold prediction: robots could soon be better than even the best human surgeons at performing complex surgeries. Musk believes this could happen within the next five years.

He focused on how robotics is playing an increasing role in surgery, pointing to the progress made by his brain-machine interface company, Neuralink. Musk explained that Neuralink uses robots to insert brain-computer electrodes — a delicate task that demands speed and precision that, according to him, humans simply cannot achieve.

"Robots will surpass good human surgeons within a few years and the best human surgeons within ~5 years," Musk tweeted, highlighting how quickly medical robotics is advancing and how it could change surgery in the future.

Neuralink Corp is an American neurotechnology company that has developed, as of 2024, implantable brain–computer interfaces (BCIs). It was founded by Elon Musk and a team of eight scientists and engineers. Neuralink was launched in 2016 and first publicly reported in March 2017.

Neuralink’s use of robotic systems for brain implants is just one example of how technology is reshaping healthcare. Musk pointed out that the process of implanting electrodes deep inside the brain needs extreme precision.

Elon Musk's neurotechnology compan has successfully implanted its brain-computer interface (BCI) device in a third patient, marking a significant step forward in the development of cutting-edge technology aimed at treating neurological conditions.

Musk's comments also point to the increasing role artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics will play in surgery in the coming years.