Updated April 11th, 2024 at 11:35 IST

Elon Musk reveals US House inquiry into X's actions in Brazil

Musk stated that X had been requested by the US House to suspend the accounts of "sitting members of the Brazilian parliament and many journalists."

Reported by: Business Desk
Elon Musk X lawsuit
Elon Musk X lawsuit | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
X Brazil action: Tesla boss Elon Musk, who also owns the social media platform X, disclosed on Wednesday that the company had received an inquiry from the US House of Representatives regarding its actions in Brazil, which were purportedly in violation of Brazilian law.

In a post on X, Musk stated that the social media platform had been requested by the US House to suspend the accounts of "sitting members of the Brazilian parliament and many journalists." This disclosure was made in response to a query received by the social media platform.

The inquiry from the US House follows a recent development in Brazil, where Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes initiated an investigation into Musk after he announced plans to reactivate accounts on X that had been ordered blocked by the judge.

Moraes warned that if X fails to comply with the order to block certain accounts, the company would face fines amounting to 100,000 reais ($19,736.32) per day.

The dispute between Brazil and Musk escalated when the billionaire, known for his stance on free speech, contested Moraes' decision to block specific accounts on X. Musk declared that X, formerly known as Twitter, would lift all restrictions as they were deemed unconstitutional, and he urged Moraes to resign.

Musk expressed his concerns regarding the situation, highlighting the severe repercussions faced by X in Brazil. In a previous post, he stated, "This judge has applied massive fines, threatened to arrest our employees and cut off access to X in Brazil. As a result, we will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there. But principles matter more than profit."

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published April 11th, 2024 at 11:35 IST

