Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 27th, 2024 at 07:48 IST

Elon Musk's xAI to roll out Grok chatbot to all premium subscribers of X

Elon Musk stresses reducing reliance on advertising as advertisers depart from the microblogging platform, turning focus to appealing subscription plans.

Reported by: Business Desk
Elon Musk's Grok AI
Elon Musk's Grok AI | Image:Republic Business
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Premium chatbot integration: Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that xAI, an artificial intelligence startup, will be integrating its chatbot, Grok, for all premium subscribers of the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

This unveiling came through a post made by Musk on X, though no further specifics were provided. Previously, Grok was exclusively available to Premium+ subscribers.

Subscription over ads

In light of a shifting advertising sphere, with more advertisers departing from the microblogging platform, Musk has stressed the importance of reducing the company's reliance on advertising revenue. Instead, he's directing attention towards more enticing subscription offerings.

Earlier this month, Musk revealed plans for xAI to open-source Grok, following a legal dispute with OpenAI over allegations of deviating from its original non-profit objectives in favour of a profit-driven model.

This decision holds the potential to grant public access to the underlying code of the technology, allowing for experimentation. It also brings xAI in line with companies like Meta and France's Mistral, both of which have embraced open-source AI models.


(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 27th, 2024 at 07:48 IST

