Energy shares help London's FTSE 100 inch higher

Pushed by oil stocks: London's FTSE 100 kickstarted the week with multiple holidays, on a marginally higher note on Monday, supported by strength in oil giants, although sentiment was subdued as markets await another key US inflation print due later in the week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.1 per cent, as of 0816 GMT. UK stocks ended higher last week, with the FTSE 100 index marking its highest close in a year as investors cheered the Bank of England's and the US Federal Reserve signalling interest rate cuts this year.

The focus will now move to the US core personal consumption expenditure price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, on Friday to further gauge the trajectory of inflation and interest rates. Energy shares led sectoral gains, up 0.6 per cent as crude prices climbed on concerns over tighter global supply brought about by escalating conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine.

Shares of Kingfisher slipped 1 per cent as the home improvement retailer warned on the outlook, and said current-year profit would fall short of analysts' expectations. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.6 per cent, led by a 10.4 per cent fall in Mobico after the transport company tempered the lower-end of its annual profit outlook range.

(With Reuters inputs)