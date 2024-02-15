Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 12:26 IST

Enforcement Directorate questions Paytm executives amid RBI action

Central agency is in the preliminary stage of examining documents before determining whether to launch a formal investigation into alleged irregularities.

Business Desk
Paytm Owner Vijay Shekhar Sharma, RBI & ED
Enforcement Directorate questions Paytm executives amid RBI action | Image:PTI/ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

ED questions Paytm: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated questioning of senior Paytm executives and obtained submission of documents from them following the recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) action restricting Paytm Payments Bank Ltd from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account, media reports revealed on Thursday.

According to sources, the central agency is in the preliminary stage of examining documents before determining whether to launch a formal investigation into alleged irregularities flagged by the RBI at the fintech company under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Advertisement

Paytm executives recently submitted some documents, after which they were queried on specific matters. Additional information has been requested, the media reports confirmed.

As of now, no irregularities have been identified, and a case under FEMA will only be registered if any violations under the law are uncovered, they clarified.

Advertisement

Investigations under PMLA

An ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) involving Paytm has been underway for some time, the sources added.

Advertisement

In an exchange filing on Wednesday, One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, disclosed that both the company and its banking arm, Paytm Payments Bank, have been receiving notices and requests for information concerning their respective customers.

Paytm reiterated that its associate, Paytm Payments Bank Limited, does not conduct outward foreign remittances.

Advertisement

RBI's report

Earlier this month, the ED and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) reportedly requested the RBI share its report on the recent measures taken to restrict Paytm Payments Bank Ltd from accepting deposits or top-ups in customer accounts.

Advertisement

The central bank's directive, issued on January 31, instructed Paytm to cease accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, FASTags, and other instruments after February 29.

The ED has been examining Paytm and other online payment wallets as part of its money laundering investigation against Chinese-controlled mobile applications allegedly involved in fund laundering via merchant IDs established on these fintech platforms.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the FIU has sought the RBI's report to assess whether Paytm or PPBL complied with the required procedures as a "reporting entity" under Section 13 of the PMLA. This section mandates financial institutions to furnish details to the FIU regarding maintaining records of all transactions and documents verifying the identity of clients and beneficial owners, along with account files and business correspondence relating to clients.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

13 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

13 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

13 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

13 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

13 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

20 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

21 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bramayugam First Impression: Netizens Call Mammootty A 'Deadly Villain'

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Journalist Injured in Rafah Airstrikes was Hamas Commander: Israel

    World13 minutes ago

  3. High Alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy snowfall, Rain Expected

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun To Represent India At Berlinale

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. Farmers Protest LIVE: Protesters Sitting on Rail Tracks in Punjab

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo