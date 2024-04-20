Advertisement

Retirement fund body EPFO on Saturday said it added 15.48 lakh members on a net basis in February 2024. Around 7.78 lakh members enrolled for the first time with the EPFO in February 2024, a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, a noticeable aspect of Employees' Provident Fund Organization’s payroll data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 56.36 per cent of the total new members added in February 2024. The data indicates the majority of individuals joining the organized workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers, the labour ministry stated.

On the occasion of announcement of the unprecedented audited financial results for the fiscal year 2023-24, the Board of Directors of IREDA commended the company's exceptional performance and sustained growth at a meeting held at the company’s Registered Office on April 19, 2024.

Chairman & Managing Director of IREDA Pradip Kumar Das emphasised IREDA's steadfast commitment to accelerating the adoption of renewable energy solutions in India, indicating a promising trajectory for investors and stakeholders.

CMD, IREDA attributed the company's growth to the unwavering trust and support of its stakeholders, while extending gratitude to the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy and Board of Directors for their indispensable support and guidance. He also commended Team IREDA for their dedication and persistent efforts, which significantly contributed to the outstanding financial performance.

Notably, IREDA has set a new benchmark by publishing its Annual Audited Financial Results within just 19 days, the fastest publication of Audited Results in the Banking and NBFC space, surpassing SEBI's 60-day deadline. This achievement follows last year's record of publishing the results within 25 days.

(With PTI inputs)