Published 20:03 IST, August 27th 2024

EPFO officials meet EPS-95 NAC members to discuss higher pension, other demands

The members also demanded full medical coverage for EPS members and their spouses, EPS-95 National Agitation Committee (NAC) said in a statement.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
EPFO’s new rules
EPFO officials meet EPS-95 NAC members to discuss higher pension, other demands | Image: Shutterstock
  • 1 min read
