Published 20:03 IST, August 27th 2024
EPFO officials meet EPS-95 NAC members to discuss higher pension, other demands
The members also demanded full medical coverage for EPS members and their spouses, EPS-95 National Agitation Committee (NAC) said in a statement.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
EPFO officials meet EPS-95 NAC members to discuss higher pension, other demands | Image: Shutterstock
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
20:03 IST, August 27th 2024