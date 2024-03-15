×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 09:49 IST

Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty below 22,100

Nifty declined below its psychological level of 22,100.

Reported by: Business Desk
Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic World
The Indian equity benchmarks edged lower on Friday dragged down by losses in Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies and NTPC amid weak global cues. The Sensex fell as much as 419 points and Nifty 50 index hit an intraday low of 22,015. Investor sentiment took a knock after hotter-than-expected US inflation data ignited fears of delays in rate cuts.

As of 9:21 am, the Sensex was down 215 points at 72,875 and Nifty 50 index declined 65 points to 22,072.

Selling pressure was broad-based as all the major sector gauges compiled bby the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty Oil & Gas index's 1.5 per cent fall. Bank, auto, financial services, IT, FMCG, metal, pharma, PSU bank and private bank shares were also facing selling pressure.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also facing selling pressure as Nifty Midcap 100 index declined 0.66 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index dropped 0.7 per cent.

Oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum fell up to 4 per cent after government reduced petrol and diesel price was cut by Rs 2 per litre across the country.

BPCL was top Nifty loser, the stock declined 3.66 per cent to Rs 586. Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Infosys, NTPC, ONGC, LTI Mindtree, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Life were also among the losers.

On the flipside, UPL, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Britannia, Power Grid and Ultratecg Cement were among the notable gainers.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,640 shares were advancing while 1,458 were declining on the BSE.
 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

