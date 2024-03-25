×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 19:58 IST

Ericsson to lay off 1,200 employees in Sweden as 5G spending slows

Telecom equipment suppliers Ericsson and Nokia are expecting challenges as 5G equipment sales slow in North America.

Reported by: Business Desk
Ericsson
Ericsson | Image:Unsplash
  2 min read
5G slack-led job cuts: As part of its cost-cutting exercise announced earlier this year, Ericsson has decided to lay off almost 1,200 employees in Sweden after there has been a drop in customer spending on 5G gear.
After letting go thousands of employees last year, telecom equipment suppliers like Ericsson and Finland's Nokia are expecting 2024 to continue to be challenging as 5G equipment sales slow in North America and are also expected to ease from record levels in India.

As per Ericsson, it could look at further cost cuts this year including layoffs but had not given specific figures. Citing ongoing negotiations with unions, the company on Monday declined to give a figure for how much cash it could save by cutting staff.

"As previously stated, Ericsson expects a challenging mobile networks market in 2024, with further volume contraction as customers remain cautious," it said in a statement. The company said it would continue with initiatives to increase operational efficiency during 2024, adding it would not make any separate statements on those. 

"It's not the first (wave of lay-offs). It won't be the last," said analyst Paolo Pescatore at PP Foresight, adding there could be further layoffs later in the year and potentially into 2025 due to the challenges in the mobile infrastructure market."Let's be honest, 5G has not been the runaway success that everyone had hoped for; very much a slow-burner," he added.

Ericsson said cost saving initiatives included reducing the number of consultants, streamlining its processes, and reducing facilities. The company had almost 100,000 employees at the end of last year, according to its annual report. Shares in Ericsson were down 0.75 per cent at 1320 GMT.

(With Reuters inputs) 

 

 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 19:58 IST

