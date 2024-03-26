Advertisement

EU green bonds: The European Union's securities watchdog, ESMA, has put forward new rules aimed at ensuring competition among external reviewers of green bonds. These rules are designed to keep costs down for issuers as green bonds play a crucial role in raising funds for the EU's transition to a low-carbon economy by 2050.

Last October, the EU approved voluntary rules for companies issuing green bonds. These rules provide investors with assurance that the proceeds will be used for projects aligned with the EU's sustainable investment "taxonomy."

ESMA's proposal outlines how external reviewers, whether located inside or outside the EU, should be registered and supervised to ensure compliance with green bond issuance rules. The goal is to standardize registration requirements and promote a level playing field by reducing entry costs for applicants.

Key elements of ESMA's proposals include guidelines for avoiding conflicts of interest with the companies whose bonds are being reviewed and specifying the level of knowledge required for analysts at review firms.

ESMA will consider feedback from a public consultation before submitting its recommendations to the European Commission. The aim is to have the new green bond rules in place by December, when they are set to be applied.

