Updated March 25th, 2024 at 16:09 IST
EU to probe Apple, Google, Meta for possible Digital Markets Act breaches
European Commission suspects that measures by Apple, Google, Meta fall short of effective compliance.
Big three to face EU probe: The antitrust regulators of the European Union (EU) on Monday launched their first investigations under the Digital Markets Act into Apple, Alphabet's Google, and Meta Platforms for potential breaches of the landmark EU tech rules.
"The (European) Commission suspects that the measures put in place by these gatekeepers fall short of effective compliance of their obligations under the DMA," the EU executive said in a statement.
The EU competition watchdog will investigate Alphabet's rules on steering in Google Play and self-preferencing on Google Search, Apple's rules on steering in the App Store, and the choice screen for Safari and Meta's 'pay or consent model'.
The Commission also launched investigatory steps relating to Apple's new fee structure for alternative app stores and Amazon's ranking practices on its marketplace.
(With Reuters inputs)
