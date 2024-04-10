×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

EU updates report on Chinese economic distortions

While the report focuses on dumping practices, the Commission is also taking steps to shield EU firms from cheap clean-tech products.

Reported by: Business Desk
European Union
European Union | Image:Pexels
  • 2 min read
EU on Chinese distortions: The European Commission has released an updated report on state-led distortions in the Chinese economy, expanding its scope to include new sectors. The report, spanning 712 pages and published on Wednesday, identifies distortions in sectors such as telecom equipment, semiconductors, rail, renewable energy, and electric vehicles. This update builds upon the initial report from 2017, which focused on sectors like steel, aluminium, chemicals, and ceramics.

The report serves as a tool for EU industries to file complaints about dumping practices. If Chinese prices and costs are deemed distorted, they can be replaced with those from another country to calculate higher dumping tariffs.

According to Laurent Ruessmann, partner at trade law firm Ruessmann Beck & Co, this update could prompt sectors that have not yet filed anti-dumping complaints to consider doing so.

While the report focusses on dumping practices, the Commission is also taking steps to shield EU firms from cheap clean-tech products. This includes a review of subsidies received by Chinese wind turbine suppliers and an anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Chinese electric vehicles.

The report examines various aspects of the Chinese state's role in the economy, including planning to meet economic objectives, the prominence of state-owned enterprises, and state support for specific sectors. It also highlights Chinese overcapacity in many sectors, including electric vehicles.

China has indicated it will address overcapacity, but Beijing has criticised recent US and EU concerns as attempts to hinder the  growth.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published April 10th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

