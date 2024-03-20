Advertisement

Euro bond yields dip: Euro zone bond yields edged lower on Wednesday, with Germany's 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points to 2.42 per cent, reversing a recent uptrend. Traders are monitoring events beyond the bloc, including the conclusion of the Federal Reserve meeting and slightly lower-than-expected British inflation data.

The Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee is set to conclude its two-day meeting later in the day. Analysts are watching for updates on the Fed's rate path, with a focus on whether it will trim the number of anticipated rate cuts this year.

Mohit Kumar, chief European economist at Jefferies, highlighted key aspects to watch for, including the Fed's dot plot, Chair Jerome Powell's tone on inflation, and confidence in cutting rates and quantitative tightening.

Decisions to be data-dependent

Meanwhile, in the euro zone, hints from policymakers suggest expectations for the first European Central Bank rate cut in June. ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasised that decisions will remain data-dependent.

British inflation data, showing a cooler-than-expected February, could give the Bank of England more confidence in potential interest rate cuts in the coming months. British government bond yields outperformed peers, with the 10-year gilt yield touching a one-week low.

Germany's two-year yield dipped 1 basis point to 2.88 per cent , while Italy's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone periphery, was down 2 basis points to 3.70 per cent.

The Bank of England, along with the Swiss and Norwegian central banks, are set to meet on Thursday, though no changes in rates are expected.

(with Reuters inputs)