Advertisement

The Euro zone bond yields saw a fall on Thursday as investors seemed to disregard a rise in US inflation and bought back into fixed-income markets after a recent sell-off. Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was last down 2 basis points (bps) at 2.193 per cent. The yield, which moves inversely to the price, touched a one-month high of 2.225 per cent after the US inflation figures.

The US consumer price index (CPI) inflation came in at 3.4 per cent on a YoY basis in December, up from 3.1 per cent in November. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy costs, fell to 3.9 per cent from 4 per cent, a slightly smaller dip than economists were expecting. Euro zone yields rose sharply after the data but then reversed course and fell back to broadly where they were before the report.

Advertisement

As per Bond strategists, investors likely used the jump in yields to buy back into markets at a more attractive level. One strategist and a trader said comments from European Central Bank official Boris Vujcic, who told Market News International that 50 bps of cuts were a possibility next year, pushed euro zone yields lower.

Yields were down on the day "probably (due to) the fact that inflation remains globally on its downtrend in spite of the higher number than expected," said Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier Asset Management. “With that, (yields) could stabilize for some time now.” Italy's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone periphery, was down 4 bps at 3.805 per cent.

Advertisement

The gap between Italian and German 10-year yields was at 160 bps, its lowest level this year. Treasury yields rose sharply after the data as investors trimmed their bets on how much the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in 2024, but also later slipped slightly. In the euro zone, traders were expecting around 140 bps of rate cuts in 2024, according to money market pricing. That was virtually unchanged from before the inflation numbers but down from almost 170 bps at the end of December.

Germany's two-year bond yield, which is sensitive to ECB rate expectations, was last lower by 3 bps at 2.618 per cent. Most of January's government bond supply has been well received with limited impact on borrowing costs. Italy on Thursday sold 4 billion euros ($4.38 billion) of a new three-year bond at the lowest yield since September 2022.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)