Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 22:16 IST

Europe defence push requires clearing M&A barriers

ESince Russia invaded Ukraine two years ago, European nations have rushed to boost spending on defence.

Reuters BreakingviewsLisa Jucca
EU Defence
EU Defence | Image:EU Defence
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Better aim. Does Europe need to spend more money on defence? The question was central at the annual Munich Security Conference earlier this month after U.S. presidential hopeful Donald Trump suggested he would not protect NATO members that do not spend enough on their military. Yet Europe is currently squandering investment on incompatible weapons and systems. Clearing M&A defences and creating regional champions is a top priority.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine two years ago, European nations have rushed to boost spending on defence. The combined military budgets of the European Union’s 27 members should rise to 350 billion euros ($379 billion) this year, nearly two-thirds more than they spent in 2021, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last week. That’s more than twice the $140 billion Russia is expected to spend on its military this year and higher than China’s $224 billion defence budget in 2023. And it doesn’t include the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

The rush to rearm has boosted the order books and share prices of defence manufacturers such as $48 billion BAE Systems to record levels. Yet this firepower is fragmented by national budgets and blunted by different and often competing technical specifications. In 2020, 22 EU states operated 14 different models of tank, including Rheinmetall’s Leopard combat vehicle. The U.S. military mainly relies on the Abrams tank, made by General Dynamics. Last year, two competing groups of countries launched parallel schemes to develop a new generation of fighter jets. Only two dozen European companies feature in the top 100 defence contractors by revenue; half of them are based in the United States.

Removing duplication could save the EU 24.5 billion euros a year, a 2023 European Parliament study shows. This could rise to as much as 75.5 billion euros annually if EU nations pooled more research and development, equipment purchases and even some troops.

Advertisement

 

To be fair, the EU is marching in this direction. The 8 billion euro European Defence Fund has earmarked nearly 3 billion euros for collaborative research initiatives and to complement member states’ contributions to development projects. But it is constrained by Article 41 of the EU treaty, which bans the use of EU budget money for defence purchases. The same consideration would make it hard for the EU to issue joint bonds to finance military spending.

Advertisement

A better approach is to encourage consolidation among defence companies to create larger and more specialised champions. Europe has done this in the past: Aerospace giant Airbus and missile manufacturer MBDA are both the product of cross-border projects. One option would be for Europe’s largest defence groups to take the lead in areas where they have proven expertise.

Such tie-ups would have to overcome defensive national politicians and EU competition rules. For example, French President Emmanuel Macron in 2017 stalled the purchase of South Korea’s STX by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri to protect France’s military shipyards in Saint-Nazaire. Yet as geopolitical risks mount, dismantling barriers to defence M&A may be the best way to ensure Europe gets the biggest bang for its military buck.

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 22:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

29 minutes ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

3 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

4 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

5 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

6 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

6 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

6 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

6 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

6 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

6 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

6 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

6 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

6 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

8 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

a day ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Wants Congress Rajya Sabha Winner Suspended for 'Pro Pak Slogans'

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Pakistan youngster picks MS Dhoni over AB de Villiers as best finisher

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Ahead of 4 Gaganyaan Astronauts, Woman Robot 'Vyommitra' to Fly Solo

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. 'Their skill was better than ours': Stokes shower praise on IND spinners

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  5. Poacher Actor, Director Had Disagreements Over Malayalam Dialogues

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo