Updated February 27th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

European shares inch up on basic resources and earnings

Investors and central bankers are eagerly awaiting this week's inflation data.

Business Desk
European shares rise
European shares rise | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
European shares rise: European shares saw a modest rise on Tuesday, bolstered by gains in basic resources shares and positive corporate earnings reports. Investors and central bankers are eagerly awaiting this week's inflation data, which could have implications for future interest rate decisions.

The pan-European index was up 0.1 per cent by 8:21 GMT, with basic resources shares leading the sectoral gains with a 1.2 per cent increase, supported by a rise in gold prices due to a weaker dollar.

In corporate news, Puma stated that it anticipates a subdued first half of 2024 but remains committed to its annual targets set in January. The German sportswear company's stock edged up by 0.5 per cent.

French conglomerate Bouygues surged 5 per cent after reporting an annual operating profit that exceeded expectations, driven by strong performance across most of its segments, offsetting weakness in its real estate division.

British asset manager climbed 7.5 per cent, topping the index, as it unveiled plans to implement significant cost-cutting measures to enhance performance.

On the flip side, SEB saw its shares drop by 4.6 per cent after Peugeot Invest divested its stake in the household equipment manufacturer.

Later in the day, investors will be closely watching US data on durable goods sales, consumer confidence, and home prices for further market cues.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published February 27th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

