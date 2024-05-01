Advertisement

Overcapacity concerns amid Red Sea crisis: Shipping titans Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd are anticipated to see limited benefits from the surge in freight rates prompted by the Red Sea crisis in the first quarter, heightening concerns regarding long-term overcapacity in the industry.

Spot freight rates spiked threefold to nearly $3,500 per container following vessels' avoidance of the Red Sea due to attacks by Houthi militants. However, rates have since moderated to around $2,400, according to the Freightos Baltic Index, reported Reuters.

Analysts warn that while rerouting ships around Africa alleviates overcapacity temporarily, the lingering question revolves around the magnitude and duration of this relief.

Both Stifel and Bernstein analysts underscore the risk of overcapacity persisting beyond the Red Sea crisis, with fleet expansions expected to outpace demand growth in the coming years.

Despite Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc's optimism regarding potential rate-driven improvements, achieving overall break-even for the year could prove challenging, particularly as the impact of the Red Sea crisis peaks in the first quarter.

Reuters reported that investors eagerly await Maersk's first-quarter results on Thursday, followed by Hapag-Lloyd's earnings release on May 15, seeking insights into the ramifications of the crisis on their financial performance and outlook for the year ahead.

The January-March quarter marks the first entirely spent amidst the crisis, offering a pivotal glimpse into its implications for these industry giants and their trajectory in the coming months.

(with Reuters inputs)