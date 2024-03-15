Advertisement

EVs policy push: The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), apex body representing country's auto component sector, has welcomed the Center’s nod to the e-vehicle policy. The Centre on Friday approved the E-Vehicle policy, which aims to promote India as a manufacturing destination.

The policy envisages promoting India as a manufacturing destination for EVs and attracting investment from blue-chip global EV manufacturers, according to a release from the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

Advertisement

ACMA President Shradha Suri Marwah said the EV Policy marks a significant step towards accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technology and fostering innovation in India's automotive sector. Marwah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the PM was making huge efforts for the EV industry.

“The EV policy not only aims to attract global auto majors to invest in India but also emphasises a significant Domestic Value Addition (DVA) criteria, ensuring the creation of a robust supply-side ecosystem,” Puri further added.

Advertisement

“Aligned with the government’s vision of reducing our carbon footprint, promoting sustainable manufacturing, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, this policy sets the stage for a vibrant future-mobility global manufacturing hub in India,” said the ACMA President.

The E-Vehicle policy makes it mandatory for a company to make a minimum investment of $500 million or Rs 4,150 crore. The company will also be entitled to various duty concessions, as per the Commerce Ministry.

Advertisement

"This will provide Indian consumers with access to the latest technology, boost the Make in India initiative, and strengthen the EV ecosystem by promoting healthy competition among EV players,” said the Commerce Ministry release, adding that the country will see a high volume of production, economies of scale, lower cost of production, reduce imports of crude Oil, lower trade deficit, reduce air pollution, particularly in cities, and will have a positive impact on health and environment.