Updated May 4th 2025, 23:15 IST

Dividend Stocks Next Week: Bajaj Finance, Info Edge, Varun Beverages Among Top Stocks To Trade Ex-Dividend - Full List

Dividend Stocks To Watch: From major dividend payouts to exciting stock splits, here’s a stock-by-stock breakdown of what’s happening between May 5 and May 9.

Reported by: Anubhav Maurya
Dividend
This means investors who want to benefit from these corporate actions need to hold the shares before the ex-date. | Image: Freepik

Dividend Stocks To Watch: As the new trading week approaches, several well-known Indian companies are set to go ex-date for dividends, stock splits, rights issues, and even spin-offs.

This means investors who want to benefit from these corporate actions need to hold the shares before the ex-date.

From major dividend payouts to exciting stock splits, here’s a stock-by-stock breakdown of what’s happening between May 5 and May 9, 2025.

Oberoi Realty

Ex-Date: May 5, 2025
The company will trade ex-dividend for an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share. The record date is the same day, May 5.

PTC India

Ex-Date: May 5, 2025
PTC India will also go ex-dividend on Monday with an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Avantel

Ex-Date: May 7, 2025
Avantel will go ex-date for a rights issue of equity shares. Investors should note that the record date is May 7.

CRISIL

Ex-Date: May 7, 2025
CRISIL will trade ex-dividend for an interim payout of Rs 8 per share.

Info Edge (India)

Ex-Date: May 7, 2025
Info Edge will go ex-date for a stock split, with the face value changing from Rs 10 to Rs 2 per share.

Sundram Fasteners

Ex-Date: May 7, 2025
The stock will go ex-date for an interim dividend of Rs 4.20 per share.

Varun Beverages

Ex-Date: May 7, 2025
Varun Beverages is declaring an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.

Gravita India  

Ex-Date: May 8, 2025
Gravita will trade ex-dividend for an interim payout of Rs 6.35 per share.

Oracle Financial Services Software

Ex-Date: May 8, 2025
Oracle Financial is set for a significant interim dividend of Rs 265 per share.

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company

Ex-Date: May 8, 2025
The stock will split from a face value of Rs 10 to Rs 1 per share.

Anand Rathi Wealth

Ex-Date: May 9, 2025
Anand Rathi will go ex-date for a final dividend of Rs 7 per share.

Bajaj Finance

Ex-Date: May 9, 2025
The company will trade ex-date for a special dividend of Rs 12 per share.

Laurus Labs

Ex-Date: May 9, 2025
Laurus Labs will go ex-date for an interim dividend of Rs 0.80 per share.

Bank of Maharashtra

Ex-Date: May 9, 2025
Bank of Maharashtra will trade ex-date for a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

Navkar Urbanstructure

Ex-Date: May 9, 2025
This stock will undergo a stock split from a face value of Rs 2 to Rs 1.

Shantai Industries

Ex-Date: May 9, 2025
Shantai will split its shares from a face value of Rs 10 to Rs 2.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India)

Ex-Date: May 9, 2025
The company will go ex-date for a final dividend of Rs 0.20 per share.

UCO Bank

Ex-Date: May 9, 2025
UCO Bank will trade ex-date for a final dividend of Rs 0.39 per share.

Published May 4th 2025, 23:12 IST

