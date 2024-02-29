Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

Ex-Intel India Chief Avtar Saini dies in Navi Mumbai taxi crash while cycling

The incident occurred at 5:50 am on Palm Beach Road in the Nerul area, as Saini was cycling alongside companions.

Business Desk
Avtar Saini
Avtar Saini | Image: X/@hyderabaddoctor
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Avtar Saini dies: Former Intel India country head, Avtar Saini, tragically lost his life in a collision with a speeding taxi while cycling in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The incident occurred at 5:50 am on Palm Beach Road in the Nerul area, as Saini was cycling alongside companions.

Reportedly, a fast-moving cab struck Saini's bicycle from behind, and the driver attempted to flee the scene with the bicycle's frame lodged beneath the cab's front wheels. Saini sustained severe injuries and was promptly taken to the hospital by fellow cyclists, where he was later pronounced dead.

Hailing from Chembur, Saini made contributions to the tech industry during his tenure as Intel India's country head. Notably, he played a vital role in establishing the Intel R&D centre in India and contributed to the development of microprocessors like the Intel 386, 486, and the iconic Pentium processor.

Authorities have initiated legal action against the cab driver, filing a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. Despite this, the accused remains at large, as per an official statement from the NRI police station.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published February 29th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

