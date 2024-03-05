Advertisement

Last dance. UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt is kicking the fiscal can down the road – and into his successor’s face. Widely trailed tax cuts in Wednesday’s budget won’t make much difference to the economy. But if he decides to fund more giveaways by squeezing public spending, as is rumoured – he will endanger the next government and longer-term UK growth.

Thanks to market expectations for lower debt interest payments, Hunt can spend around 15 billion pounds without breaching the government’s self-imposed straitjacket requiring public sector net debt to fall as a percentage of GDP every five years, according to Capital Economics. With the Conservatives trailing the opposition Labour Party by 22 percentage points in the polls ahead of an election expected later this year, he is likely to use every penny.

Like all his predecessors since 2011, Hunt will probably scrap a planned 5-pence rise in fuel duties. That will cost 6 billion pounds by 2028-2029, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. He is also likely to either reduce the basic rate of income tax from 20% to 19% or cut employees’ National Insurance contributions by the same amount. The former would cost 7 billion pounds a year and the latter 5 billion pounds, the Resolution Foundation calculates.

None of this would boost Britain’s anemic growth. Barclays analysts estimate that a decrease in either tax would add just 0.1% to GDP over two years. Hunt may raise another 4.5 billion pounds if he taxes vaping products and steals Labour’s idea of scrapping tax privileges enjoyed by “non-doms” who live in the UK but officially reside elsewhere.

He could stop there, keeping some powder dry for much-needed investments in public services. Instead, the Financial Times reported that he’s looking at squeezing government spending to sanction bigger fiscal gifts. That would cause lasting damage. Past measures enacted in Hunt’s 16 months as finance minister will already lead to a 2.3% annual cut in spending, net of inflation, for all government services other than healthcare, foreign aid, defence and childcare from April 2025, per Capital Economics.





His successor could hike taxes to find the 20 billion pounds needed for local governments, prisons, courts and other public services. But tax revenues as a percentage of national income will hit 37.7% in 2028-2029, the highest since 1948, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. Borrowing would also be difficult, with government debt at 100% of GDP, and bad memories of the market uproar created by former Prime Minister Liz Truss’s fiscal antics still fresh in traders’ memories.

A small dose of electioneering tax cuts would not make much difference to either Britain’s growth or the Conservatives’ fortunes. But if Hunt goes too far, he could inflict lasting damage to both.

