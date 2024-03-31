Advertisement

Exporters seek exemption: Exporters are urging the government to exempt them from the 45-day payment rule for goods purchased from micro and small enterprises (MSEs), citing potential impacts on their businesses. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of major export promotion councils and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations have appealed to waive export companies from section 43B(h) of the Income Tax law.

This new rule, introduced in the Finance Act 2023, aims to ensure timely payments to small businesses. It allows companies to receive tax breaks if they pay their small business suppliers within the time limits set by the MSMED (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development) Act, 2006—specifically, within 45 days if there is an agreement, and within 15 days without one. Failure to meet these deadlines results in the inability to deduct these expenses for tax purposes.

The exporters argue that the payment cycle for exports is significantly longer, averaging around 120 days, compared to the nine-month period allowed by the RBI to realise export proceeds. They note that the average lead time for an export consignment is approximately 90 days, much longer than the maximum 14 days for domestic consignments.

This extended payment cycle for exports, coupled with larger inventories maintained due to economic and demand factors in destination markets, has exacerbated liquidity challenges for exporters. They emphasise the need for exemptions or an extension of the 45-day period to 120 days to align with the realities of the export business.

While supporting the government's efforts to support MSEs' financial stability and operational success, exporters and economic think tanks like the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) suggest that exemptions be granted to exporters, particularly for a few years, to ensure a level playing field and promote the growth and sustainability of Indian enterprises on the global stage.

(with PTI inputs)