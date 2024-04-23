Advertisement

RBI's concern on weather, geo-politics: While the extreme weather patterns are likely to pose a risk to inflation, the prevailing geopolitical tensions could see crude oil prices remain volatile, the Reserve Bank's April Bulletin said on Tuesday. The retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has eased to 4.9 per cent in March after averaging 5.1 per cent in the preceding two months.

The Reserve Bank, which mainly factors in CPI while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, has kept the key interest rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent since February 2023, citing concerns on the inflation front. An article based on 'State of the Economy' published in the Bulletin further added that the global growth momentum has retained its momentum in the first quarter of 2024, and the global trade outlook was turning positive. The treasury yields and mortgage rates are witnessing an uptick in major economies as expectations of interest rate cuts are being pared.

"In India, conditions are shaping up for an extension of a trend upshift in real GDP growth, backed by strong investment demand and upbeat business and consumer sentiments," the article said. The RBI, however, said the views expressed in the Bulletin article are of the authors and do not represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India.

(With PTI inputs)