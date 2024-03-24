Advertisement

FAA monitors United: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced increased oversight of United Airlines to ensure compliance with safety regulations after a series of safety incidents. The FAA will conduct a formal evaluation to ensure the airline is meeting safety standards and managing risks effectively. While current certification activities may continue, future projects could face delays based on oversight findings.

United Airlines declined to comment on the matter. Reports suggest that the FAA may not approve new planes or routes for United Airlines, although the FAA has not confirmed this.

United Airlines acknowledged the heightened scrutiny from the FAA following several safety incidents, including an aircraft landing without an external panel, a Boeing 737 MAX rolling onto grass, and a tire blowout on a Boeing 777-200 mid-flight.

In response, United's corporate safety vice president stated that employees can expect increased FAA presence in operations as the agency reviews work processes and facilities. The airline emphasised its willingness to collaborate with the FAA for improvements.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker previously mentioned a closer examination of United Airlines following recent incidents, indicating a more engaged approach from the agency.



(With Reuters Inputs)