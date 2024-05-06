FADA survey to be held along with Frost & Sullivan. | Image:FADA survey to be held

Advertisement

Auto survey: The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex body spearheading India's automobile retail sector, has joined hands with growth advisory company Frost & Sullivan, to spearhead an ambitious Customer Experience Index (CEI) study. This roject aims to meticulously analyse various aspects of the customer journey, encompassing sales, after-sales service and product quality across the passenger vehicle spectrum, said a statement.

In its maiden year, the comprehensive study will target Passenger Vehicle Category, including hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs/MPVs, EVs and luxury vehicles, utilising a detailed questionnaire to capture insights from 8,000 participants across 26 cities. This includes seven metropolitan areas, sixteen Tier-2 cities and three Tier-3 locations, ensuring a broad and inclusive data set that spans the diverse Indian landscape.

Advertisement

Manish Raj Singhania, President of FADA said: “ We remain dedicated to deploying a collective expertise for the betterment of country's automobile industry. Over the past three years, we have conducted the Dealer Satisfaction Survey (DSS) and recently launched a specialised DSS focusing on finance and insurance. By incorporating this survey, we are broadening our analytical scope to encompass all facets of the Indian automobile ecosystem, thereby providing a comprehensive voice and strategic vision for all stakeholders,”

"Partnering with Frost & Sullivan not only enhances this study’s credibility but also amplifies our commitment to advancing the Industry. The insights garnered from this expansive survey will directly inform and refine OEM strategies, facilitating tailored customer experiences that foster brand loyalty and satisfaction," said Singhania.

Advertisement

Strategic importance

Further emphasising the study's strategic importance, Vinkesh Gulati, Chairman of FADA’s Research & Academy, said, “This survey is a strategic initiative designed to systematically harness customer feedback across a wide demographic, something that has not been undertaken at this scale in our industry before. By integrating detailed assessments of sales, after-sales and product quality experiences from various vehicle categories, we aim to provide OEMs and dealers with the insights necessary to elevate their service standards and product offerings,”

Advertisement

This study is about transforming anecdotal feedback into empirical data that will drive operational changes and enhance customer satisfaction across the board. Our goal is to not only meet but exceed customer expectations, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the automotive sector, added Gulati.

Aroop Zutshi, Global Managing Partner & Executive Board Member at Frost & Sullivan, said, “Transformation is imminent. Every organization and every industry need to be agile to adapt to evolving customer needs to survive. India is poised to witness exponential growth in the automotive industry driven by the rising middle-income and youth population, adoption of electric vehicles, increased investment in the Indian automotive industry and Government policy impetus,”

Advertisement

“The Customer Experience Index by FADA in association with Frost & Sullivan will be a powerful tool for all OEMS and the Dealer fraternity to leverage,” Zutshi added.

The customer experience index by FADA and Frost & Sullivan is set to redefine industry standards for customer satisfaction and service excellence. The results, which will provide invaluable insights for the entire automotive ecosystem, are eagerly awaited in September 2024, it said.