Updated February 17th, 2024 at 13:21 IST

Farmers' stir to cost north India Rs 500 crore worth loss daily: PHD Chamber

The disruption in supplies of raw materials from other states to these units is hindering their production processes.

Business Desk
Farmer's Protest
PHDCCI raises concern: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has raised concerns about the ongoing farmers' agitation in northern states, anticipating a "severe hit" to trade and industry, leading to daily economic losses exceeding Rs 500 crore.

Sanjeev Agrawal, President of PHDCCI, highlighted the potential impact of the agitation on the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of northern states, particularly Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. He emphasised the need for an early resolution to the issues raised by both the government and the farmers, emphasising the importance of consensus for the welfare of all stakeholders in the country.

Agitating MSMEs

Agrawal pointed out that the agitation is significantly affecting businesses, especially those in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The disruption in supplies of raw materials from other states to these units is hindering their production processes and ability to meet consumer demand.

The MSMEs in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi are expected to bear the brunt of the economic impact. The combined GSDP of these states is estimated at Rs 27 lakh crore for 2022–23, with around 34 lakh MSMEs employing approximately 70 lakh workers in their factories.

Various sectors, including food processing, cotton textiles, garments, automobiles, farm machinery, information technology, trading, tourism, hospitality, and transport, are likely to be severely impacted by the ongoing agitation, Agrawal noted, emphasising the disrupted supply chains of raw materials to these industries.

(with PTI inputs)

Published February 17th, 2024 at 11:42 IST

