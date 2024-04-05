×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

US FDA fines retailers for selling flavoured ZYN nicotine pouches to minors

The US FDA fined physical stores over $55,000 and issued warnings for unlawfully selling flavoured ZYN nicotine pouches.

Reported by: Business Desk
US FDA
US FDA | Image:Reuters
  • 2 min read
FDA warns retailers: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken action against retailers found selling various flavours of ZYN nicotine pouches to underage individuals. The FDA announced on Thursday that it had sent out 119 warning letters to physical stores and filed 41 civil money penalty complaints, totalling over $55,000 in fines, for the unlawful sale of flavoured ZYN nicotine pouches. These flavours include espressino, black cherry, lemon spritz, and cucumber lime.

ZYN nicotine pouches, produced by Swedish Match under the ownership of Philip Morris International (PMI), claim to be tobacco-free and smoke-free. PMI has yet to respond to requests for comment on the matter.

Underage tobacco sales

The FDA reiterated that it is illegal for any retailer to sell tobacco products, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, and nicotine pouches, to individuals under the age of 21. The agency clarified that nicotine pouches are categorised as tobacco products.

Brian King, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, stressed the importance of holding retailers accountable for selling tobacco products to minors, especially those who persist in doing so despite warnings.

According to FDA regulations, any new tobacco products to be legally marketed in the United States must obtain authorisation. So far, only four oral tobacco products have received authorisation. As of April, the FDA has not granted authorisation for any ZYN product to be sold in the United States.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 5th, 2024 at 12:10 IST

